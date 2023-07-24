Young-Williams Animal Center in need of enrichment supplies

Peanut butter, treats and toys are a few things people can donate to the shelter.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people to donate enrichment supplies for their animals. Officials said the shelter can be a stressful place for animals and these supplies help them out. Some of these supplies include peanut butter, catnip, cat and dog treats and toys.

“You can also make your own toys and bring them in, and our pets will be super happy to get anything handmade,” Carme Shepherd with Young-Williams said.

These supplies can also help them get a forever home, as happier animals are more likely to get adopted, according to Young-Williams.

People can drop off supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. They are closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for quiet hours.

