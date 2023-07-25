12 dogs, box of kittens dumped on side of the road within 24 hours in Winchester

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged owners to surrender pets they cannot take care of to animal control.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged owners to surrender pets they cannot take care of to animal control.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen animals were dumped by their owners in a span of 24 hours in Franklin County.

A box filled with kittens was found on the side of Highway 41A in Winchester on Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Police are looking for the identity of the person who left the litter behind.

Twelve dogs were also found abandoned on the side of the road, only a few hours apart.

“If you have dogs or cats that you cannot take care of, you can surrender these animals at our Animal Control Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Franklin County Animal Control and our office is asking for your help identifying the person that dumped these kittens...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

Cumberland Gap Park Overlook by Steve Phillips.
Heat and humidity stay with us
Oak Ridge experienced a city-wide power outage on Wednesday, according to Oak Ridge Police...
Power restored in Oak Ridge after city-wide outage
Congressman Tim Burchett speaks after Congressional Hearing on UAPs and UFOs
When his parents realized they weren't going to make it to a hospital in time, Lucas Eaton was...
Baby reunited with firefighters who delivered him
House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing on UAPs