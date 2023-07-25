12 dogs, box of kittens dumped on side of the road within 24 hours in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen animals were dumped by their owners in a span of 24 hours in Franklin County.

A box filled with kittens was found on the side of Highway 41A in Winchester on Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Police are looking for the identity of the person who left the litter behind.

Twelve dogs were also found abandoned on the side of the road, only a few hours apart.

“If you have dogs or cats that you cannot take care of, you can surrender these animals at our Animal Control Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

