3-year-old dies in accidental drowning, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police report a 3-year-old boy died in an accidental drowning on Monday night.

Police said the boy drowned in a swimming pool on Roundwood Forest Lane.

The child, Isaac Leonardo, was playing in the backyard of a relative’s home near an inground pool when his mother checked on him and found him in the pool, MNPD said. She pulled him out and began CPR.

Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

