Babysitter charged for allegedly burning child with incense stick

The incident took place in February and other children were present with burns, police say.
The incident occurred in February and other children were present at the time and were also reportedly burned.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly burning three children under the age of 8 years old in February.

According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Joseph Braden was babysitting a child as a favor to the child’s mother on Feb. 11. When the child’s grandmother picked him up, he showed her burn marks on his body and said Braden caused them. She took the boy directly to Centennial Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned Braden used a hot incense stick to burn the boy because he was unhappy with how he cleaned the living room, police said. The report states that other children were present during the incident, and they were also burned.

Braden was booked on Sunday night and faces three felony counts of aggravated child abuse.

