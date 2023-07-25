Teenage Cheddar’s employee punched by customers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage Cheddar’s employee was assaulted by customers on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the assault at 8 p.m. at the Cheddar’s on 2147 Germantown Parkway.

The manager of the business told police that two suspects were upset over the customer service and focused their attention on the victim.

The victim was physically assaulted by both suspects, who punched him in the face multiple times, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects left the restaurant in a white SUV and drove southbound on North Germantown Parkway.

No arrests have been made.

The restaurant’s owner released the following statement about the assault:

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence against our team member. Violence has no place in our restaurant and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. Any further questions should be directed to the Memphis Police Department.”

