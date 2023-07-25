Franklin Kroger converts store to self-checkout only

The grocery chain said the self-checkout machines look a lot like a regular cashier-staffed checkout lane.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Those frequenting Kroger in Franklin will now have to shop for their groceries and bag them themselves.

Kroger, 2020 Mallory Lane, has converted to all self-checkout with the addition of new wide belt lanes that can accommodate large volume purchases. The grocery chain said the self-checkout machines look a lot like a regular cashier-staffed checkout lane, with bagging stations at the end of each.

No worries, though, for those not comfortable scanning their own groceries. Staff will be there to help customers check out.

One other store in Hillsboro Village will convert to self-checkout only later this year, a Kroger representative said.

