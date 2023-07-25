Janae Edmondson to get first set of prosthetics

Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the amputation of both her legs. She is a three-sport athlete who had just committed to playing volleyball in college.(Source: Edmondson Family, KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, will receive her first of prosthetics this week.

Janae Edmondson was in downtown St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car walking on a sidewalk near 11th and St. Charles Street earlier this year. She had both legs amputated after the crash.

On Tuesday, Marilyn Edmondson posted an update on the gofundme that Janae Edmondson would be getting her first set of prosthetics on Wednesday. After she receives them, she will begin training to walk.

“I haven’t seen my child stand in 5 months and 8 days. I implore you to pray so relentlessly that she does this so easily,” wrote Marilyn Edmondson.

Daniel Riley is facing multiple charges related to the crash. He was reportedly out on bond at the time of the crash and did not have a valid driver’s license. He has pleaded not guilty.

