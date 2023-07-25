Knoxville companies test new bullet-resistant school doors

The doors aren’t in classrooms, but WVLT News was told a dozen Tennessee school systems are on standby.
The Knoxville small tech company has figured out a way to make lightweight bullet-resistant school doors to protect lives in a school shooting.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The same company that has worked with the Tennessee Department of Energy on recycling products that are on store shelves told WVLT News the state has ushered them into another project.

For the last few weeks, Carbon Rivers has been introducing its latest product to school leaders, lawmakers, first responders and Homeland Security. The Knoxville small tech company has figured out a way to make lightweight bullet-resistant school doors to protect lives in a school shooting.

“What we wanted to do is put together something that is really say innocuous,” said Chief Strategy Officer David Morgan. “It’s just architectural design. We’re not weighing in on having guns, not having guns on red or blue issues.”

The company’s engineers have taken their graphene flakes, turned it into a sheet of resistant fiber and put it into something like a bulletproof vest to create the doors.

“All that is a whiteboard that they do their arithmetic and attendance and things like this, so in that sense no one knows it’s ballistic performance materials,” Morgan said.

A state public school security grant could cover the costs, but WVLT News wanted to know whether Carbon Rivers would have enough product to go around.

“We certainly have the supply,” Morgan said. “It would be about a three-year cycle to do the entire state and that would be all private and public schools.”

The doors aren’t in classrooms, but we’re told a dozen Tennessee school systems are on standby.

A spokesperson with Oak Ridge Schools told WVLT News they’ve shown interest.

