Knoxville police searching for missing 13-year-old

Gregory Prennace, 13, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night near Blount Avenue and might be on foot.
Gregory Prennace, 13
Gregory Prennace, 13(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that they are searching for a missing teen.

Gregory Prennace, 13, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night near Blount Avenue and might be on foot.

Prennace was last seen wearing black shorts, black slides and a pink beanie. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

