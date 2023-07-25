Knoxville police searching for missing 13-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that they are searching for a missing teen.

Gregory Prennace, 13, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night near Blount Avenue and might be on foot.

Prennace was last seen wearing black shorts, black slides and a pink beanie. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Efforts are underway to locate missing Gregory Prennace, 13.



