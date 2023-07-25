‘A little shadow of her with me’ | Knoxville mom searching for missing necklace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee mom’s memento of her daughter is missing: a necklace custom-made in memory of her nine-year-old daughter who died of cancer.

“It is unimaginably difficult to miss someone every single day that was a part of you,” said Sarah Bennett. Her daughter, Addie, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. She died less than a year after her diagnosis.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville girl fights cancer with the support of her school

“The worst thing about losing her is because, since I was so young before she got cancer, I don’t really remember many times being with her. Only just a few,” said Addie’s younger sister, Emma.

A month after losing her daughter, Bennett had a necklace of Addie’s silhouette and signature custom-made. She’s worn it every day for the last three years. Now, the precious piece of jewelry is missing.

“It was great to be able to look down and see her signature. It was like looking at a little shadow of her with me every day,” Bennett said.

Bennett had been running errands around Knoxville when she realized the necklace was gone. She’s not sure where she was when it detached from her.

If you find the necklace, contact the WVLT Newsroom.

