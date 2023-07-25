‘A little shadow of her with me’ | Knoxville mom searching for missing necklace

A Knoxville mom lost her daughter to cancer. Now, the necklace to memorialize her is missing.
A Knoxville mom lost her daughter to cancer. Now, the necklace to memorialize her is missing.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee mom’s memento of her daughter is missing: a necklace custom-made in memory of her nine-year-old daughter who died of cancer.

“It is unimaginably difficult to miss someone every single day that was a part of you,” said Sarah Bennett. Her daughter, Addie, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. She died less than a year after her diagnosis.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville girl fights cancer with the support of her school

“The worst thing about losing her is because, since I was so young before she got cancer, I don’t really remember many times being with her. Only just a few,” said Addie’s younger sister, Emma.

A month after losing her daughter, Bennett had a necklace of Addie’s silhouette and signature custom-made. She’s worn it every day for the last three years. Now, the precious piece of jewelry is missing.

“It was great to be able to look down and see her signature. It was like looking at a little shadow of her with me every day,” Bennett said.

Bennett had been running errands around Knoxville when she realized the necklace was gone. She’s not sure where she was when it detached from her.

If you find the necklace, contact the WVLT Newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec....
Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

MPD: Man attacks 10-year-old, grabs woman's buttocks
MPD: Man attacks 10-year-old, sexually assaults woman
The sales tax on groceries is as high as 6.75% depending on which county you live in,...
Sales tax holiday for groceries begins next week in Tennessee
Ben tracks small but intense storms over the next hot days
Temperatures nearing the mid 90s, and no sign of any relief from this heat
McGhee Tyson airport asking for feedback on future development
Sales tax holiday for groceries begins next week in Tennessee