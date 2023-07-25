McGhee Tyson airport asking for feedback on future development

The airport has opened a survey for East Tennesseans, asking questions about the future of the airport and what they think of the area.
McGhee Tyson Airport
McGhee Tyson Airport(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson is asking the public for feedback on possible development coming to the airport.

The airport has opened a survey for East Tennesseans, asking questions about the future of the airport and what they think of the area. Specifically, the survey asks people what kind of facilities they might like to see at McGhee Tyson along with their thoughts on the feelings and activities of East Tennessee.

The survey is open until Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec....
Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Nissan Stadium
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties

Latest News

Gas prices jump 10 cents within a day in Tennessee, but prices still lower than national average
Tennessee sees a 10 cent spike in gas prices within a day
Knoxville skyline
Suicides, overdose deaths increased in Knox County last year, annual report says
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Rocky's Place in Blount County is adding a mini-golf course next to their ice cream shop that...
New mini-golf course coming to Greenback