McGhee Tyson airport asking for feedback on future development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson is asking the public for feedback on possible development coming to the airport.

The airport has opened a survey for East Tennesseans, asking questions about the future of the airport and what they think of the area. Specifically, the survey asks people what kind of facilities they might like to see at McGhee Tyson along with their thoughts on the feelings and activities of East Tennessee.

The survey is open until Sept. 1.

