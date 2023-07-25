New mini-golf course coming to Greenback

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Rocky’s Place in Greenback they’ve been serving ice cream for years, but there’s a new addition on the way that has customers excited.

A two-acre, $600,000 mini-golf course is being built on the land next door that will look to provide more family-friendly options for people in Greenback.

“If people don’t have to drive 30 or 40 minutes to Knoxville and they can just come around the corner or down the road just 10 or 15 minutes, that’s a big deal for people,” said owner Nina Renner.

At this new mini-golf course, there are challenging holes for even the most avid golfers with shots where people will need to avoid water, sand and the rough.

While the store will continue serving ice cream, they’re expecting to open their new course sometime in September or October.

