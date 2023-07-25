One Knox Sporting Club has its first mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club fans have spoken, and now the team has its first mascot.

Sweeper is a six-month-old mixed breed weighing in at 42 pounds. He was picked in a fan poll on the PetSafe Instagram from six candidates.

The campaign to have fans pick One Knox’s mascot was part of a community initiative and partnership with Young-Williams Animal Center. The team and its partners wanted to pick a mascot and spread the word about all the dogs available for adoption from Young-Williams.

Of the six dogs, three have been adopted, PetSafe representatives told WVLT News.

