One Knox Sporting Club has its first mascot

Sweeper is a six month old mixed breed weighing in at 42 pounds.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club fans have spoken, and now the team has its first mascot.

Sweeper is a six-month-old mixed breed weighing in at 42 pounds. He was picked in a fan poll on the PetSafe Instagram from six candidates.

The campaign to have fans pick One Knox’s mascot was part of a community initiative and partnership with Young-Williams Animal Center. The team and its partners wanted to pick a mascot and spread the word about all the dogs available for adoption from Young-Williams.

Of the six dogs, three have been adopted, PetSafe representatives told WVLT News.

