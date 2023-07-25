Our string of 90-degree days begin today and stick around for a while

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are cranking up the heat starting today! Our string of 90-degree days starts today and looks to stick around for quite some time.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s this morning. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, mainly up in southeastern Kentucky. Most of us will stay dry throughout the day.

Highs are expected to get near 90 degrees today! It’s a little sticky, so it could feel just a few degrees warmer. A few spotty downpours move in a little bit later this evening, but most of us look to stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The hot temperatures continue as we get closer to 93 degrees Wednesday through Friday. A stray downpour is possible, mainly during the evening hours with just how hot and humid it’ll be, We could be feeling closer to the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week.

A few clouds move in this weekend with our best chance for spotty downpours being Sunday. Even at that, we look mostly dry over the next several days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking the hot temperatures to continue into next week with limited rain chances.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

