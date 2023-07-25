Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged

Police say the suspect sped away from a traffic stop, jumped a curb and hit the 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom. (WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man is facing homicide charges after police say he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy while driving a stolen car.

Police in Columbus say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car Saturday night when the driver, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, sped off. He allegedly jumped a curb, hitting a 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom.

Instead of pursuing the suspect, police rushed the boy to the hospital.

“They knew they had very little time. They put that baby in the car, and they drove lights and sirens to that hospital to try to save that baby’s life, to do everything that they possibly could. They took immediate, swift lifesaving measures,” said Brian Toth, vice president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“To have a child die on your watch, it’s heart-wrenching, and to die the way – this didn’t have to happen. It makes it even worse,” Toth said.

Police say Shute ran away on foot after hitting the child. He was taken into custody Sunday.

Shute faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Court documents show police had also stopped Shute earlier on the night of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

