Sales tax holiday for groceries begins next week in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A chance for people to save hundreds of dollars a month starts next week for Tennesseans.

A three-month sales tax holiday on groceries begins August 1 and runs through the end of October. The state had a sales tax holiday on groceries last year too, but it only lasted a month.

It could save Tennesseans close to $300 million statewide, providing some much-needed financial relief for families.

“People are struggling so much,” Executive Director of Compassion Ministries Robin Rolland said.

Rolland sees that need firsthand. At a food drive in Scott County earlier this month, Rolland said they served about 500 families, each leaving with about $500 worth of groceries. Rolland said those are the people that will benefit most from the sales tax holiday.

“Just the relief there of $100, $200 a month. They’re going to see an impact there,” she said.

Rolland said that’s money people can use for gas, utilities, medical bills and other necessities.

However, alcohol, tobacco products, candy, dietary supplements and prepared foods will still be taxed. Everything else is covered.

“For the three-month grocery sales tax holiday, we estimate people will save, collectively $288 million,” Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Revenue Kathleen Hilt said.

Hilt said the sales tax in the state can be as high as 6.75% on groceries, depending on which county you live in.

“Even though sales tax might not seem like a lot in itself when you are doing these big grocery trips, and you’re feeding a family, all of that adds up. So, every little bit counts,” Hilt said.

The state also has a sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies this weekend. It begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Previous Coverage: LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

That will cover items like backpacks, notebooks, and clothes. The sales tax on those items can be as high as 9.75%, depending on which county you live in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.