Suicides, overdose deaths increased in Knox County last year, annual report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County suicides and overdose deaths were on the rise in 2022, according to the county’s annual forensic center report.

The report, which is released with the county’s Drug-Related Death Report, covers Knox and Anderson Counties. It reviews deaths and death investigations in the two counties to compare causes over time.

Suicides increased by 30% in 2022, the report said, the largest increase among causes of death. 2022 also saw 544 overdose deaths, a 2% increase from 2021. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were the most common killers. Following synthetic opioids, the most common drugs identified in deaths were cocaine, alcohol, xylazine and methamphetamine.

“There are some hard realities represented in this report, and we need to pay attention,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “It isn’t all bad news, though, as we continue to see a downward trend in prescription opioid-related deaths in Regional Forensic Center jurisdictions.”

Xylazine, a new drug, was among the top 10 drugs identified in deaths last year. Additionally, 65% of deaths in 2022 were caused by more than one drug being used at once, according to the report. The report also showed a sharp increase among people aged 15 to 24.

Yearly records are showing a continuing upward trend in drug-related deaths for 2023 as well, according to Director of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center Chris Thomas.

“The overdose epidemic continues to grow in Knox County, and across the nation,” said Thomas. “Unfortunately, preliminary data for 2023 already indicates drug-related deaths will continue to trend upward.”

The entire reports can be read below:

