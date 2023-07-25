TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee man
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man missing out of Sullivan County.
John Hammond, 82, could be driving a maroon 2015 Honda CRV with license plate 261BHDK, TBI officials said. He also has a medical condition that could make it hard for him to get home safely.
Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
