Tennessee sees a 10 cent spike in gas prices within a day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gas prices rose 10 cents within 24 hours throughout the state of Tennessee, according to AAA. The average price for regular gas in the state went from $3.179 to $3.272, but prices are still $0.364 lower than the national average.

In Knoxville, the average price of regular gas has seen a smaller increase than the state average from $3.086 to $3.151 - about a seven cent difference.

Despite the quick jump in price, state gas prices are still better than they were a year ago in 2022 when the average cost of regular gas was up to $4.642.

