Two Lady Vols set national records at qualifiers for 2024 Paris Olympics

Two Lady Vols make a splash with record times at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan.(UT Athletics)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry, both representing Ireland, made their marks at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan by setting record breaking numbers to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Walshe broke her own Irish national record in the 200 IM on Saturday with a time of 2:10.92 in the semifinals, and finished ninth overall to solidify her qualifying spot to Paris.

She will continue competition on Saturday night in the 400 IM, and if she were to advance, she would compete again in the finals on Sunday night for the championships.

McSharry also broke her own Irish national record in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.55 to post the qualifying standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She then placed fourth in the semifinals to advance to the finals. McSharry also competed in the 400 free relay, setting a time of 55.98 in the first leg as the team finished with a time of 3:41.75 to place 15th.

McSharry is set to compete in the 200 breast on Wednesday and the 50 breast on Friday- both events in which she holds the Irish national record.

For more results from other Vols at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, click here.

