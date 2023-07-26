$4M lawsuit says Knoxville police failed to save drowning man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lawsuit filed by a Knoxville woman is claiming that several Knoxville Police Department officers failed to save her drowning son.

The suit, filed on July 25 by Kimberly Williams-Clabo, centers on an incident that happened a year ago, on July 25, 2022. According to the filing, KPD officers were called to Calhoun’s on the River in downtown Knoxville to help a drowning man identified as Mika Wheeler Clabo.

The suit alleges that Clabo, who suffered from drug addiction, had been dropped off in Market Square wearing only his underwear and a T-shirt. From Market Square, the suit says, Clabo made his way to the riverbank near Calhoun’s and fell into the water.

During this time, at least four KPD officers and members of first responders were on the scene, but did not help Clabo, according to the filling.

“Yet, for approximately fifteen minutes, other than coaxing Mika on by yelling at him to ‘swim’ or “get out,” no one helped him – not the four KPD officers who stood chatting on the riverbank, not an EMT who got to the water’s edge before Mika’s head went underwater for the last time, and not the employees and patrons of Calhoun’s On the River, who watched it all and repeatedly urged the officers to save the drowning man . . . or let them do it,” the suit says.

Clabo had fallen in near the riverbank, according to the filing, in less than six feet of water. The officers claimed they were waiting on a rescue boat from the Knoxville Fire Department.

While officers were there, Calhoun’s employees offered help by offering floatation devices, a tow-strap and a small boat, the suit claims.

The suit makes the legal claim that Clabo was denied his right to due process by being allowed to drown. This, likely because of his mental health state and resurfacing drug problems.

Clabo is described in the suit as a gifted child with an IQ of 143. The suit also claims that Clabo was a Master Arborist and contains testimonials from past employers calling him a hard worker who stayed on the job past his scheduled hours.

The suit also says, however, that Clabo suffered from opioid addiction and was arrested miltiple times. Conversely, the suit says, Clabo was involved in a rehabilitation program, even “excelling.”

In the suit, Williams-Clabo is asking for a total of $4 million in damages, as well as costs for the suit itself.

WVLT News has reached out to KPD representatives for comment.

