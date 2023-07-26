Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were last seen in Norman on Friday.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued in Oklahoma for a missing 10-month-old boy and his mother on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were last seen in Norman on Friday. Police said they did not return home as expected on Sunday, according to KFOR.

The mother also is considered missing and potentially in danger.

Kamarion was described as 2 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 25 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Alyssia Lee is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

Senate GOP leader McConnell freezes up mid-sentence during news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
Singer Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56. (CNN, CHRYSALIS RECORDS, GETTY IMAGES, MTV,...
Sinead O'Connor dies at age 56
Cumberland Gap Park Overlook by Steve Phillips.
Heat and humidity stay with us