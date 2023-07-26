Animal tranquilizer causing more overdoses in Knox County, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every year the Knox County Regional Forensics Center releases its report of its findings when it comes to drug overdoses and deaths in the county, and what they found in 2022 is cause for concern, according to officials.

In 2019 there were fewer than 300 drug fatalities in Knox County while last year saw 544, according to Chris Thomas at the forensics center.

While suicide rates saw a large spike, the prevalence of a newer drug called xylazine was also noted in the report.

The animal tranquilizer is often used in veterinary offices but has lately been found more frequently in toxicology reports of people overdosing in Knox County.

“It’s a tranquilizer so it’s meant to calm, relax, and slow down the heart rate, and when you mix it with fentanyl which is already slowing the heart rate down it’s already slowing the heart rate down and then there’s no oxygen left until you slowly die,” said Thomas.

First discovered in Knox County in 2018, there are now dozens of people every year who have the drug in their system when dying, according to Thomas.

Since it’s not an opioid, a life-saving resource like Narcan won’t help which is making the drug even more dangerous.

“Narcan doesn’t work on xylazine at all so there’s no coming back from an overdose on xylazine,” said a concerned district attorney Charme Allen.

Thomas said he has been told by investigators that the drug is making its way to East Tennessee from Michigan as this uptick in cases and overdoses linked to the tranquilizer continues to rise.

“Through the first half of this year, I’m tracking over 60 cases so we’re looking at triple digits in the number of death involved with xylazine this year,” said Thomas.

According to the report, the largest increase in drug-related deaths when it comes to age is those from 15 to 24 years old.

