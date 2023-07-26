CAK breaks ground on new Christian Life Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Christian Academy of Knoxville broke ground on its latest project: a new Christian Life Center. Officials said the center will be dedicated to the spiritual growth of students where high schoolers can gather for worship and chapel each week.

“We are thrilled that we are finally breaking ground on our Christian Life Center,” said Rich Fulford, Head of School. “This is an exciting time to be a Warrior. We are encouraged by everything God is doing on our campus and know that this building will better help us serve our students and prepare them to fulfill the great commission. We are thankful for each of our donors who have helped us reach this milestone.”

School leaders, members of the board, donors and more were present at the event.

“This facility will be a central point of CAK fulfilling its mission of creating disciples while expanding the impact of all performing arts at our school. The Board is incredibly grateful for each family that is partnering with us to enable our school to equip the next generation of Christ-followers,” Josh Whitehead, Board of Trustees President said.

Anyone interested in following along on the project’s progress can visit CAK’s Facebook Page or its website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.