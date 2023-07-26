Goodwill offering deals on back-to-school supplies

School supplies along with clothes will be tax-free this weekend at East Tennessee Goodwill stores.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill will offer school supplies and back-to-school clothes tax-free this coming weekend. The stores across East Tennessee will have discounted supplies students need to get ready for the year.

“You can find clothing you can find backpacks and lunch boxes you can find all kinds of school supplies,” Cindy Dodson with Goodwill said. “From notebooks to paper to color pencils to desks for college students, anything you need, you can find it here.”

Goodwill officials said their items are great for people operating on a budget, and buying from their stores also helps out their own programs.

“At any of our Goodwills, you’re supporting the training programs that teach people skills that they need to be able to get a job in today’s workforce,” Dodson said.

School supplies will be available tax-free at any Goodwill store for tax-free weekend. Their clothing and other supplies are tax-free year-round.

