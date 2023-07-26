Grants available to help repair Tennessee counties damaged by severe winter storms in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong announced on July 20 that thousands of dollars in grants would be available to counties that were damaged by the severe winter storms that hit Tennessee in 2022.

“This is going to be up to the Governor and to the mayors in the areas that were affected, those county mayors and working with the governor’s office. They’re going to work through how to dispense those funds and where that need is,” US Senator Marsha Blackburn told WVLT News.

Of course, TEMA and FEMA have already been a part of this process.

The grants are available to repair essential community facilities, replace damaged equipment or vehicles or purchase new equipment to undertake rep

“We’ll see where they end up using this, I’m just grateful we were able to get the disaster declaration done and then be able to get the funds in process to complete that need,” Blackburn said.

The facilities must be located in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas.

Eligible counties include:

Cocke County

Greene County

Maury County

Coffee County

Haywood County

Perry County

Crockett County

Henderson County

Putnam County

Davidson County

Knox County

Shelby County

Fayette County

Lauderdale County

Tipton County

