Heat and humidity stay with us

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and the humidity are here to stay so keep finding ways to stay cool. We’ll be feeling like 100 once again going into Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, we’ll have a few passing clouds and a few rain drops.

We’ll wake up on Thursday morning near 73 degrees, so a warm and muggy start to a hot and steamy afternoon with temperatures near 93 and feeling like 100.

We’ll have a few showers moving through on Thursday morning, but that gets out of here for the sunshine to build in for the afternoon.

It’s going to be hot, humid, and hazy moving into Friday as well. We’ll feel like 100 once again and just a limited rain chance.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend brings much of the same. Sunshine, heat, humidity as temperatures stay in the 90s. We’ll increase our rain chances slightly on Saturday and a little more on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s going to be another hot one as we stay in the 90s for afternoon highs and near 70 for morning lows.

