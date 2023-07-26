Heat and humidity stay with us

A very high UV index is here on Thursday, so once again you’ll need to put on sunscreen and limited exposure to the sun.
Cumberland Gap Park Overlook by Steve Phillips.
Cumberland Gap Park Overlook by Steve Phillips.(Steve Phillips)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and the humidity are here to stay so keep finding ways to stay cool. We’ll be feeling like 100 once again going into Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, we’ll have a few passing clouds and a few rain drops.

We’ll wake up on Thursday morning near 73 degrees, so a warm and muggy start to a hot and steamy afternoon with temperatures near 93 and feeling like 100.

We’ll have a few showers moving through on Thursday morning, but that gets out of here for the sunshine to build in for the afternoon.

It’s going to be hot, humid, and hazy moving into Friday as well. We’ll feel like 100 once again and just a limited rain chance.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend brings much of the same. Sunshine, heat, humidity as temperatures stay in the 90s. We’ll increase our rain chances slightly on Saturday and a little more on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s going to be another hot one as we stay in the 90s for afternoon highs and near 70 for morning lows.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances
A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances
A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances
A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances
Ben tracks small but intense storms over the next hot days
Temperatures nearing the mid 90s, and no sign of any relief from this heat
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while