Historic East Knoxville home built in early 1900s could come crashing down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Knoxville building with a rich history dating back to the early 1900s might come crashing down soon.

According to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office, an application to demolish the property at the corner of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue has been submitted to the city. The demolition request is reportedly on a 60-day delay due to the historic nature of the structure.

Local historians said 2651 East Magnolia Avenue holds a rich history.

One of the Sterchi Brothers, who once had the world’s largest furniture store chain, built the place to be his home in the 1900s. Additionally, the structure itself is said to be one of few Mediterranean-style homes in Knoxville, and notable art collectors and a pastor have occupied the building.

The structure was also home to Louis Audigier, who was the widower to Eleanor Deane Audigier whose extensive art collections were donated to the University of Tennessee in 1934.

The property has been on the Tennessee Department of Corrections’ radar for two years.

“The Department of General Services has worked with the landlord to enter into a lease agreement for this piece of property,” Michelle Parks, the Director for Tennessee’s Department of General Services, said.

WVLT News reached out to the owner, who is a man out of Jellico, to learn exactly how the property would be used but have not heard back as of late Tuesday evening.

The Knoxville-Knox County Metro Planning Commission has recommended that the home be preserved.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.