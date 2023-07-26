A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a little bit of rain for the weekend.
Hot day today
Hot day today(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sweltering temperatures arrive today and stick around for quite some time. A few more rain and storms move in this weekend, but rain chances remain limited over the next several days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning with patchy fog. It’s on the sticky side this morning as well.

The hot and humid weather continues today. We are heating up through with a high near 93 degrees! It could feel closer to the mid to upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds and stray showers are possible early Thursday, but we’ll see those mostly sunny skies return quickly with highs near 93 once again.

We are closer to 95 degrees by Friday! The limited rain chances continue as well. It could be feeling like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees at times.

The 90s continue this weekend with postally a few more showers and storms. The best chance for rain is Sunday, but it’s still pretty limited.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the sting of 90s continue into next week with limited rain chances.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

Ben tracks small but intense storms over the next hot days
Temperatures nearing the mid 90s, and no sign of any relief from this heat
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while