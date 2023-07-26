A hot stretch of weather begins today with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sweltering temperatures arrive today and stick around for quite some time. A few more rain and storms move in this weekend, but rain chances remain limited over the next several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning with patchy fog. It’s on the sticky side this morning as well.

The hot and humid weather continues today. We are heating up through with a high near 93 degrees! It could feel closer to the mid to upper 90s with the humidity sticking around. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds and stray showers are possible early Thursday, but we’ll see those mostly sunny skies return quickly with highs near 93 once again.

We are closer to 95 degrees by Friday! The limited rain chances continue as well. It could be feeling like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees at times.

The 90s continue this weekend with postally a few more showers and storms. The best chance for rain is Sunday, but it’s still pretty limited.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the sting of 90s continue into next week with limited rain chances.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

