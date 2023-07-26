LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
$4M lawsuit says Knoxville police failed to save drowning man
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'