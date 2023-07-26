Moving company gifting students, teachers school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Men in a Truck, the moving company, is collecting school supplies as part of their fifth annual Christmas in July event to give to teachers and students in Knox, Blount and Farragut County.

They partner with School Mania where Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be passing out the supplies.

Anne McMillian, the marketing manager for Two Men in a Truck, said the goal behind the drive is to allow students to be prepared for school, no matter a family’s abilities.

“Our goal is to kind of close the education gap between students that are able to afford the supplies that they need and the students who can’t and give everyone a fair chance to do well this academic year,” said McMillian.

The owner of the moving company is married to a Karns High School teacher, allowing them to see how large of a need these supplies were.

”So, we would hear about students and teachers who had a hard time getting school supplies for their kids, and so we decided to step in and step up and decide to really get involved in this,” said McMillian.

In addition, she said a lot of their movers have kids of their own, so they are seeing how large of a necessity these school supplies are.

Elisabeth Agunon, the office sales manager, said the cost of supplies is going up, and Two Men and a Truck wants students to feel they have what they need to succeed

“Cost of supplies has gone up, along with everything else, so we’re hoping that we allow students and kids to feel a little more included with their peers with these supplies and to feel set up for success and not feel like they were left behind,” said Agunon.

They will be taking donations until Friday, and people interested can donate at the company’s office location or to any mover.

