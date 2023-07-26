Oak Ridge police, TBI investigating shooting

Officers responded to S. Benedict Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officials said, to find Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Oak Ridge police, TBI investigating shooting
Oak Ridge police, TBI investigating shooting
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday, according to ORPD officials.

Officers responded to S. Benedict Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officials said, to find Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ellis was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving, ORPD said.

Detectives worked with TBI agents to investigate the homicide. Those with information are beinf asked to call (865) 425-4399 or submit tips here.

