Oak Ridge police, TBI investigating shooting
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday, according to ORPD officials.
Officers responded to S. Benedict Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officials said, to find Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ellis was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving, ORPD said.
Detectives worked with TBI agents to investigate the homicide. Those with information are beinf asked to call (865) 425-4399 or submit tips here.
