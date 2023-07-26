Repticon reptile expo coming to Johnson City in August

By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular reptile expo known as Repticon is coming to Johnson City in August.

The expo is set for Saturday Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on 1101 W. Springbrook Dr. in Johnson City. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with a mixture of vendors and breeders of reptiles and other exotic animals, as well as purchase merchandise, cages, and other necessary pet supplies.

Tickets for Repticon are available for purchase online only and there are a variety of ticket options:

  • $15 Super Ticket (entry for both days)
  • $11 Saturday (all day)
  • $10 Saturday after 1 p.m.
  • $11 Sunday (all day)
  • $6 for children ages 5-12
  • Children 4 and under are admitted free

To purchase tickets and for additional information, click here.

