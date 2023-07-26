Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Johnson City Walmart

By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police arrested six males from Flint, Michigan for stealing over $11,000 worth of electronic equipment from a Johnson City Walmart and attempting to return the items for profit at a Knoxville location, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Among the stolen items were laptops, Apple Watches and various security system products that the suspects were attempting to return for cash in Knoxville. Walmart loss prevention flagged the missing items and blocked the suspects into their parking spot at the Knoxville store until police arrived, the report says.

Joeterio Turner, Jayden Spicer, Jessie Evans, Danny Gibson, Antwan Love and Jalane...
Joeterio Turner, Jayden Spicer, Jessie Evans, Danny Gibson, Antwan Love and Jalane McDaniel-Johnson(JIMS)

Joeterio Turner, Jayden Spicer, Jessie Evans, Danny Gibson, Antwan Love and Jalane McDaniel-Johnson were charged with theft.

