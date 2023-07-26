Vol basketball defense could be a nightmare for opponents in 2023

The Foreign Tour is the first look at what could be the starting five and rotation for the 2023 squad.
Tennessee basketball
Tennessee basketball(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In less than a week, Tennessee basketball will be on a plane headed towards Italy for their Foreign Tour.

The late summer break makes for a nice vacation but also gives players a chance to play against teams the program wouldn’t otherwise face.

It will also be the first look at what could be the starting five and rotation for this 2023 squad, especially considering the additions of two key scholarship transfers, true freshmen and the redshirts who will finally see action.

One true freshman who will see the court more than originally anticipated following the transfer of Chris Ledlum is J.P. Estrella.

The 6′11″ forward from Maine said he’s focusing on adjusting to the speed and physicality. Where there’s plenty of physicality in the rebounding, there’s even more when going against Tobe Awaka.

“It’s going to get me prepared because he’s the best rebounder in the country. If I can deal with Tobe [Awaka] then I believe I can deal with anybody. You know it was rough the first couple of weeks, but I started to adjust a little bit, still adjusting right now. But it’s been fun, hard, but it’s been great. I’ve been loving it,” said Estella.

Coach Barnes added, “Well, I think he probably has some nightmares at night, I do. Because Tobe, even Josiah and all those guys will tell you: it’s hard. He’s got a great nat for it. He’s got to turn it [into points] when he gets it himself. I mean it’s talent and it’s something that’s God-given because I tell ya he goes and gets it.”

Redshirt sophomore D.J. Jefferson is also going to see playing time this season.

The guard has been receiving high praise all summer for his energy and relentless work. He said he gets about 300 shots up after each practice.

However, he said he wants to be the best defender in the country.

“I think I’ve been extremely, extremely good on the defensive end this year, especially in practice. I actually just talked to Coach Gainey about it yesterday, and he said if I could just learn to not shoot through the gap so many times and just reach for the ball and stay in front of the ball. Just keep my man in front of me, you know being in the gap, and the white line and all the defensive things Coach Barnes talks about then I think I could be an elite defender,” said Jefferson.

Barnes added that Jefferson’s next step will be playing with more consistency.

The bracket for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was released Tuesday, and the Vols are set to face Syracuse on the tournament’s opening day, Monday, Nov. 20. The 2023 Maui Invitational takes place at Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 20 to 22.

This season marks UT’s fourth appearance at the event with previous trips in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

