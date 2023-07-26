WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator

A scary moment at the Gator Farm!
By KKTV and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Elvis, the 12-foot and 700-pound gator at Colorado Gator Farm, nearly made a meal out of a worker, KKTV reports.

Video shows the moments when the worker tries to toss Elvis a full turkey but slips. Suddenly, Elvis charges at the man.

Thankfully, the worker is fine.

Getting close to the animals as guests watch is their normal way of feeding them.

KKTV anchor Matt Kroschel was visiting when it happened and said the scene was “quite tense.”

While the Colorado Gator Farm is back open, it’s also still recovering from a fire earlier this year. A GoFundMe was created to help the farm with the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The Colorado Gator Farm rescues the animals in their facility.

Close call with Elvis the Gator during feeding time!

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

