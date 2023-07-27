Brentwood-based ER staffing agency closes due to financial woes

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A medical staffing company used by hospitals all over the state will close down on July 31.

The abrupt closure by American Physicians Partners is causing many healthcare leaders to scramble to hire emergency physicians.

“We had to go into crisis mode to interview other emergency room providers immediately so that we could get our emergency room up and functioning with a new provider by August 1,” said Dr. Harold Naramore, CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital.

The company claims financial challenges as a reason for the shut down.

“It’s all across Tennessee. I’m here in Knoxville, Tennessee. There are several hospitals that will have a transition of their ER groups as well as in Nashville,” said Dr. Stanton Elseroad, the Tennessee Chapter President of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Elseroad serves as the Tennessee Chapter President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. The organization is calling upon APP to responsibly transition operations and prioritize continuity of emergency department staffing.

“We have to be open 24/7, so it is very difficult for a business to transition into something that’s open 24/7,” said Elseroad.

He said this closure won’t impact patient care but the contracted medical professionals who provide the service.

“It is disruptive to their jobs and careers, and this is a period of transition that is difficult and very quick,” said Elseroad.

The ACEP is now working with physicians to provide them with resources like malpractice insurance following APP’s recent announcement.

“But I want to make sure through the American College of Emergency Physicians that the physicians have malpractice insurance during the transition and offer fair contracts and the ability to change jobs at will,” said Elseroad.

American Physician Partners sent us a statement saying they’re transitioning services as of July 31.

“Due to our ongoing financial challenges and despite our best efforts, American Physician Partners is transitioning service of its hospital and system partners as of July 31, 2023. We are working closely with our hospital and system partners through this process to facilitate a smooth transition that minimizes disruption of patient service, while positioning our partners to continue providing high quality care going forward. In connection with these transitions, APP will begin a process to wind down operations in an orderly and efficient manner,” said American Physician Partners in the statement.

ACEP said it is working closely with the medical partners to wind down operations.

