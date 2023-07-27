Caught on camera: Man throws cat into Nashville Humane Association’s lobby

The humane association says the cat is “100% okay” and will soon be available for adoption.
Caught on camera: Man throws cat into Nashville Humane Association’s lobby
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera throwing a cat into the front lobby of the Nashville Humane Association on Thursday.

The humane association says the cat is “100% okay” and will soon be available for adoption.

The man can be seen walking up to the front door with the cat in hand, opens the door and seems to toss the cat inside, and trips as he runs away.

“Our “Please Don’t” Of The Day: As you will see, a person literally tosses a cat into our front lobby and runs off. Please know this cat is 100% okay PLUS she had a microchip. We learned her name is Carmen. We’ll let you know when her stray hold is up and is available to adopt,” the Nashville Humane Association said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
Heat continues, some rain in sight
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows
The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months