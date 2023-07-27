Caught on camera: Man throws cat into Nashville Humane Association’s lobby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera throwing a cat into the front lobby of the Nashville Humane Association on Thursday.

The humane association says the cat is “100% okay” and will soon be available for adoption.

The man can be seen walking up to the front door with the cat in hand, opens the door and seems to toss the cat inside, and trips as he runs away.

“Our “Please Don’t” Of The Day: As you will see, a person literally tosses a cat into our front lobby and runs off. Please know this cat is 100% okay PLUS she had a microchip. We learned her name is Carmen. We’ll let you know when her stray hold is up and is available to adopt,” the Nashville Humane Association said.

