City pool saves the day for Oak Ridge mom after widespread power outage

Crews worked on the lines while drivers got around the flashing red lights around 2 p.m.
Wednesday was not the day to be stuck without air conditioning, but for many in Oak Ridge, it happened for a few hours.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The city’s spokeswoman told WVLT News a transmission line on the east end of the town fell on the grass and caused a small fire, which damaged one of the power lines. Crews worked on the lines while drivers got around the flashing red lights around 2 p.m.

Previous Coverage: Power restored in Oak Ridge after city-wide outage

Resident Heather Trentham was one of many who went without power for a couple of hours. She and her family took a cool dip in the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool to make up for the hot time in the heat.

“The air just went out. The fans went off, and I was like oh no it’s going to get warm,” Trentham said.

Temperatures rose up to 90 degrees during the time of the outage, according to WVLT News meteorologists.

The city didn’t say what their backup plan is for another outage, but residents told WVLT News they’re thankful for city employees’ hard and efficient work.

