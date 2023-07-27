Deadly Knoxville crashes on the rise, police to up traffic enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to increase traffic enforcement, aiming to cut down on deadly accidents in the Knoxville area.

The initiative, which will run until July 31, will focus mainly on roads around Knoxville: I-40, I-75, Broadway Street, Pellissippi Parkway, Magnolia Avenue, Clinton Highway and Chapman Highway.

“Keeping the roads safe is one of our top priorities,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “We will be vigorous and visible in our efforts to eliminate the reckless or careless behavior that makes the roads less safe. I appreciate our partners at THP for linking arms with us to deter serious, life-altering crashes.”

The move comes as the city sees its 31st traffic-related death since the beginning of the year. In July of 2022, there had only been 19 deaths.

