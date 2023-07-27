Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division says the investigation is not tied directly to one particular incident, but of the department as a whole.

Clarke notes there are allegations of discriminatory policing, improper use of force and unlawful searches and arrests.

The investigation will determine if MPD has violated the constitution or infringed upon civil rights in any way.

“Every person is entitled to constitutional and non-discriminatory policing in our country,” Clarke said. “Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information provided to us, there are grounds to open this investigation now. We have reviewed information that indicates that the Memphis Police Department may be using an approach to street enforcement that can result in violations of federal law, including racially discriminatory stops of Black people for minor violations. The Justice Department will conduct a thorough and objective investigation into allegations of unlawful discrimination and Fourth Amendment violations. Unlawful policing undermines community trust, which is essential to public safety.”

There’s no timeline on how long the investigation may take.

This investigation is separate and independent from the federal criminal civil rights investigation of MPD officers into the death of Tyre Nichols.

“The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement. We are committed to working cooperatively with local officials, police, and community members to conduct the thorough and comprehensive review that the residents of Memphis deserve.”

The investigation is looking for violations of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which “prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives people of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.”

Clarke says Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis have been cooperative with the DOJ as they begin the investigation.

U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz says there will be conversations with residents across the city as the investigation gets underway.

“Meeting with the community will be a core part of how we carry out our pattern and practice investigation.” Clarke said.

She says they will open a hotline and hold community meetings so they can gather as much public insight as they can.

Similar investigations were recently completed into Louisville and Minneapolis. Agreements were made with both jurisdictions to negotiate consent decrees to address the violations that were found.

Both departments were found to use excessive force and unlawfully discriminating against Black people.

