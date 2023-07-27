East Tennessee church offering free backpack drive for families in need

Backpack drive goes three days ending on Sunday, July 30
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County church will host a free backpack and school supply drive at its church starting Wednesday. Lakeview Baptist Church in Rockford will host the event for the third year in a row as they hope to help more than 150 kids get school supplies before the year starts.

“We want everybody to be able to go to school and learn,” Interim pastor Jeremy Guider said. “Jesus fed the 5,000 and we don’t have enough to feed 5,000 but we’re going to try and feed 150 so we want the kids in this area that have a need, we want to be able to meet that need.”

The church already has dozens of supplies but is still accepting donations to possibly support more than 150 families. They have changed the drive this year from years past as they’re allowing the kids to choose which colors for certain supplies rather than just packing a bag of supplies for them.

“We’ve got it spread out on the tables so that way they can walk around and fill up their own bag, pick out their color, pick out the color of their pencil box, pick out the colors of their erasers and have a little bit of fun with a little bit of choice,” Guider said.

Hours for the three-day driver are as follows:

Wednesday: 4 pm-7:30 pm

Thursday: 5 pm- 7 pm

Sunday: 12 pm- 1 pm

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Jefferson City Walmart
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Jefferson City Walmart
Oak Ridge experienced a city-wide power outage on Wednesday, according to Oak Ridge Police...
Power restored in Oak Ridge after city-wide outage
The Knoxville-Knox County Metro Planning Commission has recommended that the home be preserved.
Historic East Knoxville home built in early 1900s could come crashing down
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Feeling hot Thursday
Feeling like nearly 100° with spotty storms today
Crews worked on the lines while drivers got around the flashing red lights around 2 p.m.
City pool saves the day for Oak Ridge mom after widespread power outage
According to the Knox County Health Department there was one mosquito found containing the...
West Nile Virus found in mosquito in North Knoxville
Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
Heat and humidity stay with us