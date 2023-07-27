East Tennessee church offering free backpack drive for families in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County church will host a free backpack and school supply drive at its church starting Wednesday. Lakeview Baptist Church in Rockford will host the event for the third year in a row as they hope to help more than 150 kids get school supplies before the year starts.

“We want everybody to be able to go to school and learn,” Interim pastor Jeremy Guider said. “Jesus fed the 5,000 and we don’t have enough to feed 5,000 but we’re going to try and feed 150 so we want the kids in this area that have a need, we want to be able to meet that need.”

The church already has dozens of supplies but is still accepting donations to possibly support more than 150 families. They have changed the drive this year from years past as they’re allowing the kids to choose which colors for certain supplies rather than just packing a bag of supplies for them.

“We’ve got it spread out on the tables so that way they can walk around and fill up their own bag, pick out their color, pick out the color of their pencil box, pick out the colors of their erasers and have a little bit of fun with a little bit of choice,” Guider said.

Hours for the three-day driver are as follows:

Wednesday: 4 pm-7:30 pm

Thursday: 5 pm- 7 pm

Sunday: 12 pm- 1 pm

