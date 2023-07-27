Feeling like nearly 100° with spotty storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is hot and humid and that looks to continue as we head into the weekend. We are tracking a few spotty storms at times, but we are still looking at a mostly dry trend over the next several days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few showers this morning, mainly along the Plateau. We are seeing a few more clouds as well with temperatures starting out in the low to mid-70s. It’s sticky as well.

The sticky weather continues throughout the day with highs reaching near 93 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like nearly 100 degrees this afternoon. We are tracking a few spotty downpours and storms this afternoon to evening, mainly along the mountaintops and in the foothills. A few could pop up in the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is even hotter with highs near 95 degrees. That humidity will allow us to feel like the lower 100s. The sunshine continues with stray storms possible along the mountaintops by the evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our southeastern Kentucky counties starting at 11 a.m. Friday and lasting until 10 p.m. Those feel like temperatures could be close to 105 degrees.

This weekend comes with highs in the lower 90s and feeling warmer. A few spotty storms are possible both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are continuing to track 90-degree days and limited rain chances. We could see a little more rain by the end of next week.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.