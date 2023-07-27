First responders practice for active shooter situation

Police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel said these simulations are important to save lives.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the United States this year. There’s no warning for when or where they might happen. That’s why first responders need to be prepared.

On Thursday, Carson-Newman University hosted an active shooter training exercise for first responders.

“Given today’s time and this area, we don’t see a lot of active shooters, but we want to be prepared,” said CPL Jason Dean with the Jefferson City Police Department.

Jefferson City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies participated.

Police officers walked through the halls as if it were an active shooter situation, firing fake shots and clearing the rooms.

“The first officer on scene, we don’t do anything but get in and try to neutralize the threat,” Dean said. “Second officer, same thing. Until that threat’s neutralized, we respond to the sounds of gunfire, trying to get to them as quickly as possible to end the death in that building.”

The training was for more than police officers. Firefighters and EMS personnel were there too.

“Whereas the police department’s job is to stop the killing, we’re here to stop the dying. So, we form what’s known as rescue task forces,” Jefferson City Fire Chief Lee Turner said.

First responders said the simulation helps them in active shooter situations in schools, and other settings. But University leaders say they’re glad local law enforcement knows how to protect its buildings.

“Nothing is 100%, but you do everything you can to be in a situation of preparedness,” Kevin Triplett said, Vice President for University Relations.

Triplett said this was the largest active shooter simulation, in terms of first responders, the school has ever hosted.

Both police and fire officials said the simulation was a success, but they did find a few small things to improve on for next time.

