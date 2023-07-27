Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired, but his resume will look a little different. Pruitt is now working as a PE teacher at Planview High School in DeKalb County in Alabama, according to DeKalb County Board of Education.

Pruitt was fired from UT due to a variety of NCAA violations involving recruitment during his tenure.

Pruitt was hired during a Thursday morning board meeting in a unanimous vote.

BREAKING: Former #vols HC Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a PE teacher at Plainview HS in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/pi9pdVh1Z8 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 27, 2023

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, was also hired by Planview High School as their Secondary ELA Intervention Teacher.

They’ll join Pruitt’s father who has been a long-time head football at PHS.

Jeremy and Casey Pruitt are expected to start August 1.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.