Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired again

Former University of Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has a new job, but his resume is looking a little different.
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Pruitt fired in January of 2021(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired, but his resume will look a little different. Pruitt is now working as a PE teacher at Planview High School in DeKalb County in Alabama, according to DeKalb County Board of Education.

Pruitt was fired from UT due to a variety of NCAA violations involving recruitment during his tenure.

Pruitt was hired during a Thursday morning board meeting in a unanimous vote.

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, was also hired by Planview High School as their Secondary ELA Intervention Teacher.

They’ll join Pruitt’s father who has been a long-time head football at PHS.

Jeremy and Casey Pruitt are expected to start August 1.

