Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired, but his resume will look a little different. Pruitt is now working as a PE teacher at Planview High School in DeKalb County in Alabama, according to DeKalb County Board of Education.
Pruitt was fired from UT due to a variety of NCAA violations involving recruitment during his tenure.
Pruitt was hired during a Thursday morning board meeting in a unanimous vote.
Pruitt’s wife, Casey, was also hired by Planview High School as their Secondary ELA Intervention Teacher.
They’ll join Pruitt’s father who has been a long-time head football at PHS.
Jeremy and Casey Pruitt are expected to start August 1.
