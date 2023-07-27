Knoxville primary elections: what you need to know
City mayor, municipal judge and four city council seats will be on the ballot when early voting starts on Aug. 9 and on election day, Aug. 29.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election season is quickly approaching with Knoxville’s primary coming in August.
Here’s a look at the sample ballot:
2023 8 29 SampleBallot by WVLT News on Scribd
Those interested in voting early can do so at the following locations:
2023 8 29 EarlyVotingLocations by WVLT News on Scribd
