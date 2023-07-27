Knoxville primary elections: what you need to know

City mayor, municipal judge and four city council seats will be on the ballot when early voting starts on Aug. 9 and on election day, Aug. 29.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election season is quickly approaching with Knoxville’s primary coming in August.

City mayor, municipal judge and four city council seats will be on the ballot when early voting starts on Aug. 9 and on election day, Aug. 29.

Here’s a look at the sample ballot:

Those interested in voting early can do so at the following locations:

