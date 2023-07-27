Knoxville rugby player nearly loses finger, helps team win national championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - She won a club rugby national championship this year for the Knoxville team, but she almost wasn’t a part of it after a lawnmower accident nearly ended her career.

In June, the Knoxville Minx rugby team hoisted the national championship trophy, capping off an undefeated 9-0 season.

“It was an absolute dream come true,” Minx player Abby Tinsley said.

Tinsley was a key part of the team, but it almost never happened.

Tinsley said she was mowing the lawn before the season started last summer when she bent down to clear an area near the blade, but her hand got too close and the blade clipped her fingers.

“There was a lot of dangling fingers, and then I didn’t really look at it after that,” Tinsley said.

The lawnmower did its damage, slicing her fingers. Her middle and index fingers on her right hand getting most of the damage.

She said doctors had to amputate a small part of her index finger and perform a skin graft on her middle finger, which requires doctors to basically stitch it to her palm so the skin can grow on the finger.

“I didn’t really know how bad it was, but my first thought was, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play rugby anymore.”

Tinsley is a Forward on the team, a position that requires her to run the ball and make tackles.

“You definitely need your hands to catch the ball and make tackles,” Tinsley said.

Dr. Moss, an orthopedic hand and trauma specialist at University Orthopedic Surgeons, was part of the team that helped Tinsley recover.

He said in a statement: ”I’ve seen severe trauma from mowing accidents that can be incredibly difficult to recover from due to the intricate anatomy involved.”

Despite it all, five months after the accident, Tinsley recovered and was back on the field contributing to a national championship team.

