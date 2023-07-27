KY man charged with third DUI after reportedly hitting police officer’s cruiser

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after reportedly hitting a police officer’s car in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

Officials said an officer with the Tazewell Police Department was driving on U.S. 25E Wednesday night.

Police said the driver of a Kia Sportage reportedly ran the officer “out of the road after nearly colliding with his Dodge Charger police car”.

The officer pulled the Kia Sportage over near Old Kentucky Road. The driver was identified as Keith House, from London.

Officials said the officer was outside his cruiser when House, 56, reportedly went in reverse and hit the police car.

“After standardized field sobriety testing, it was determined the driver was DUI. Not only was the driver impaired, he was suspended out of Kentucky for DUI. This was the driver’s third DUI,” officials posted on Facebook.

Police confirmed House is facing several charges, including DUI.

