Market Square Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 year anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Market Square Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 20th anniversary in downtown Knoxville with a week-long event called Nourish Knoxville’s 20 For 20 Week.

This special event will run during National Farmers’ Market Week, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 13. Local food establishments will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink menu items from across Knoxville to highlight local products and ingredients.

Participating businesses include:

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

Brother Wolf

Bubbles & Cream

Crafty Bastard Brewery

Emilia

Fly By Night

Frothy Monkey

Good Golly Tamale

Hard Knox Pizza

K Brew (Gay St)

Osteria Stella

Post Modern Spirits

Potchke

Printshop Beer Co.

Tern Club

Wild Love Bakehouse

