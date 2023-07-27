Market Square Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 year anniversary
Market Square Farmers’ Market celebrates anniversary during Nourish Knoxville’s 20 For 20 Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Market Square Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 20th anniversary in downtown Knoxville with a week-long event called Nourish Knoxville’s 20 For 20 Week.
This special event will run during National Farmers’ Market Week, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 13. Local food establishments will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink menu items from across Knoxville to highlight local products and ingredients.
Participating businesses include:
- A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
- Brother Wolf
- Bubbles & Cream
- Crafty Bastard Brewery
- Emilia
- Fly By Night
- Frothy Monkey
- Good Golly Tamale
- Hard Knox Pizza
- K Brew (Gay St)
- Osteria Stella
- Post Modern Spirits
- Potchke
- Printshop Beer Co.
- Tern Club
- Wild Love Bakehouse
