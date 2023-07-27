Market Square Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 year anniversary

Market Square Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 year anniversary
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Market Square Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 20th anniversary in downtown Knoxville with a week-long event called Nourish Knoxville’s 20 For 20 Week.

This special event will run during National Farmers’ Market Week, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 13. Local food establishments will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink menu items from across Knoxville to highlight local products and ingredients.

Participating businesses include:

  • A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
  • Brother Wolf
  • Bubbles & Cream
  • Crafty Bastard Brewery
  • Emilia
  • Fly By Night
  • Frothy Monkey
  • Good Golly Tamale
  • Hard Knox Pizza
  • K Brew (Gay St)
  • Osteria Stella
  • Post Modern Spirits
  • Potchke
  • Printshop Beer Co.
  • Tern Club
  • Wild Love Bakehouse

For more information on the event, click here.

