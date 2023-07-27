Officials: Pastor struck, killed by police cruiser while walking to mailbox

A pastor in Connecticut was struck and killed by a police vehicle. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Hector Molina, Jay Kenney, Marcy Jones, Kristina Russo, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A pastor was struck and killed this week Wednesday by a police officer while the officer was driving to a call, authorities said.

According to officials, the collision took place in Stamford near the intersection of Wire Mill Road and Studio Road just before 4:15 p.m. while the pastor was walking across the street to get his mail from the mailbox.

Police said Officer Zachary Thomas Lockwood saw the pedestrian and attempted to avoid him by entering the westbound lane of traffic.

While in that lane, police said Lockwood hit the pedestrian, who was later identified as 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson.

The cruiser then stopped in front of a nearby home.

Stamford police said Jackson was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The area where the crash took place was described as a neighborhood surrounded by a lot of woods with a narrow roadway without sidewalks.

In a release, Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased.”

The mayor of Stamford also released a statement Thursday morning.

“I was honored to call him a friend. I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile,” the statement said in part.

Connecticut State Police are assuming control of the investigation.

